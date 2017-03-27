MHS Drama Club receives donation from McDonalds
Students in the Meigs High School Drama Club presented songs from their upcoming performance of The Little Mermaid on Tuesday evening at McDonald's in Pomeroy. McDonald's presented a check to the drama club for a portion of the evening's sales.
