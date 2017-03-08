Crime victimsa rights training to be offered in Meigs County

Crime victimsa rights training to be ...

The Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center will be holding a training in Meigs County later this month focusing on the rights of crime victims in the state of Ohio. The cross disciplinary training is for prosecutors, courts, medical personnel, counselors, social workers, attorneys, advocates, community members and other who serve victims.

