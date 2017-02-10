Pomeroy man charged in Syracuse armed...

Pomeroy man charged in Syracuse armed robbery -

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reports charges are being filed against Derek Nichols, age 27, of Pomeroy, Ohio for the Jan. 27 armed robbery of the TNT Gas Station in Syracuse, Ohio. Deputies first received the report of a masked suspect entering the TNT Gas Station at approximately 9:20 p.m. with a knife demanding money.

