Oldest standing courthouse provides a glimpse into the past
One of the newer pieces at the courthouse may be this basketball with the names of the 2014 state champion Eastern Lady Eagles basketball team. An antique typewriter and versions of Encyclopedia Britannica can also be second at the courthouse.
