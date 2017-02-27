Commissioners reach out to legislator...

Commissioners reach out to legislators on proposed budget - 10:25 pm updated:

With concerns regarding Gov. John Kasich's proposed budget and potential losses in funding, Gallia County Commissioners are continuing to reach out to state legislators after meetings in Pomeroy and the most recent in Chillicothe Monday, to discuss concerns with fellow county commissioners and legislators. The commissioners, along with their Meigs County counterparts, passed a resolution last week asking lawmakers to push against a funding loss of a Medicaid Managed Care Organization sales tax revenue.

