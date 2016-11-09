The Daily Sentinela s new home

The Meigs County Historical Society took part in Monday's open house, setting up at the Sentinel office, to sell chances on a four-wheeler which is being raffled off, as well as the latest Cat's Meow statues. The Daily Sentinel recently held an open house at its new office location at 109 West Second Street in Pomeroy in conjunction with the Christmas Open House event for many of the Pomeroy businesses.

