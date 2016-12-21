Save A Lot Pomeroy renovations on now

Big Bend Save A Lot in Pomeroy, Ohio is currently going through a significant remodel, which will bring area consumers the newest format of Save A Lot shopping. According to President and co-owner Brent Eastman, the facelift will include changes in store layout and refrigerated case upgrades, along with new decor, signage, and merchandising.

