Save A Lot Pomeroy renovations on now
Big Bend Save A Lot in Pomeroy, Ohio is currently going through a significant remodel, which will bring area consumers the newest format of Save A Lot shopping. According to President and co-owner Brent Eastman, the facelift will include changes in store layout and refrigerated case upgrades, along with new decor, signage, and merchandising.
