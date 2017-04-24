Schools take care of Mother Earth
Mission School District was awarded $1,000 and a SMART Schools banner for the middle and high school students recycling effort that recycled 14,000 pounds of waste that would have made it to the dump or in some cases the local barrow pits along roadways as litter.
