State of Montana v. Melvin Lee Madplu...

State of Montana v. Melvin Lee Madplume Jr

Read more: FindLaw

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Katie F. Schulz, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Steven N. Eschenbacher, Lake County Attorney, Polson, Montana A 1 Following a jury trial in the Twentieth Judicial District Court, Lake County, Melvin Lee Madplume Jr. was convicted of deliberate homicide under the felony murder rule, A 45-5-102 , MCA, and sentenced to life without parole. Madplume timely appealed, arguing the District Court erred in admitting evidence of prior acts barred by M. R. Evid.

Polson, MT

