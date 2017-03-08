Faiths uniting for peace

Faiths uniting for peace

As unrest spreads from country to country, a pair of local groups are doing what they can to break stereotypes and foster understanding among different faiths. The Sacred Spaces Tour, put on by Vernon Interfaith Bridging, is inviting people to get together for a better understanding of the different faiths in Vernon.

