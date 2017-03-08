Faiths uniting for peace
As unrest spreads from country to country, a pair of local groups are doing what they can to break stereotypes and foster understanding among different faiths. The Sacred Spaces Tour, put on by Vernon Interfaith Bridging, is inviting people to get together for a better understanding of the different faiths in Vernon.
Polson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Learn about Islam on April 8 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Louie
|2
|Say whay (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|miguel is the woman
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Polson, MT (Aug '10)
|May '15
|Kdigdag Daddy
|3
|Public lands sale comment deadline extended (Apr '06)
|Dec '14
|soo harny
|3
|Tribal Health seeking naming suggestions for th... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Nancy Clark
|1
|New Brewery Sets Sights on Downtown Libby (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|truth seeker
|4
