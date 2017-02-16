Find job opportunities at SKC Career ...

Find job opportunities at SKC Career /Job Fair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Char-Koosta News

Salish Kootenai College Career Services, Student Support Services, and Job Service Polson are hosting a Career/Job Fair, Tuesday, February 21. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Joe McDonald Health and Wellness Center .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Polson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Learn about Islam on April 8 (Mar '16) Mar '16 Louie 2
Say whay (Jul '15) Jul '15 miguel is the woman 1
Debate: Marijuana - Polson, MT (Aug '10) May '15 Kdigdag Daddy 3
News Public lands sale comment deadline extended (Apr '06) Dec '14 soo harny 3
News Tribal Health seeking naming suggestions for th... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Nancy Clark 1
News New Brewery Sets Sights on Downtown Libby (Jan '14) Feb '14 truth seeker 4
locating old friend (Jan '14) Jan '14 cobra13 2
See all Polson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Polson Forum Now

Polson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Polson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Polson, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC