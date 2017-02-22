County Asks State to Pay for Prosecut...

County Asks State to Pay for Prosecuting Reservation Crimes

Lake County wants the state to pay the nearly $2 million a year the county pays to prosecute felony crimes committed on the Flathead Indian Reservation. Lee Newspapers of Montana reports that Republican Rep. Greg Hertz of Polson is sponsoring a bill that would have the state bear the financial burden of prosecuting crimes committed on the reservation.

