This Nov. 10, 2016 photo, shows S & K Technologies, Inc., in Polson,...

In this Nov. 10, 2016 photo, Dermot O'Halloran, left, Senior VP of Corporate Development, and Thomas Acevedo, CEO of S & K Technologies, Inc., pose at the company's headquarters in Polson, Mont. less In this Nov. 10, 2016 photo, Dermot O'Halloran, left, Senior VP of Corporate Development, and Thomas Acevedo, CEO of S & K Technologies, Inc., pose at the company's headquarters in Polson, Mont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.