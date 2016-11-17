Salvation Army Kettle Drive to benefit Lake County
This Christmas Season when you shop at Super One Foods, Wal Mart, Pablo Family Foods, and Harvest Foods, you will see volunteers from the Polson, Pablo, and the Ronan area churches and community organizations ringing the bell for the annual Salvation Army Kettle Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Polson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Learn about Islam on April 8 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Louie
|2
|Say whay (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|miguel is the woman
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Polson, MT (Aug '10)
|May '15
|Kdigdag Daddy
|3
|Public lands sale comment deadline extended (Apr '06)
|Dec '14
|soo harny
|3
|Tribal Health seeking naming suggestions for th... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Nancy Clark
|1
|New Brewery Sets Sights on Downtown Libby (Jan '14)
|Feb '14
|truth seeker
|4
|locating old friend (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|cobra13
|2
Find what you want!
Search Polson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC