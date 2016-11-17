Salvation Army Kettle Drive to benefi...

Salvation Army Kettle Drive to benefit Lake County

Nov 17, 2016 Read more: Char-Koosta News

This Christmas Season when you shop at Super One Foods, Wal Mart, Pablo Family Foods, and Harvest Foods, you will see volunteers from the Polson, Pablo, and the Ronan area churches and community organizations ringing the bell for the annual Salvation Army Kettle Drive.

Polson, MT

