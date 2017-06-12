The Bolinas Museum celebrates counter...

The Bolinas Museum celebrates counterculture

In a decade tormented by assassinations, riots and demonstrations, tens of thousands of people, predominantly youths, came together in San Francisco in 1967 to share love and the belief that humanity could live in peace. Now, the Bolinas Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love with a museum-wide program, "Counter-Culture & Creativity," opening Saturday, June 17. The 1960s was a pivotal time for Marin, as citizens beat seemingly insurmountable odds to stop rampant development projects and preserve the county's natural beauty, coastal villages and open landscape.

