Students and families at Toby's Gallery
Each year in June, West Marin school children participating in Gallery Route One's Artists in the Schools Project mount their annual exhibition at Toby's Gallery. This year, the children are joined by the members of GRO's Latino Photography Project, and between the two groups we get a picture of our community unlike any other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.
Add your comments below
Point Reyes Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|to woman on airporter
|Jun 20
|patty
|1
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|tooldiuqil
|24
|National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CalBear
|1
|find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Phillip Briese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC