Point Reyes Station celebrates rural roots in annual Western Weekend

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

An antique tractor rolls down A Street on Sunday during the Western Weekend parade in Point Reyes Station. Hundreds of visitors flocked to Point Reyes Station on Saturday and Sunday for the 69th annual Western Weekend, a celebration of the area's agricultural life.

