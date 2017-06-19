Heated end to Green Bridge comment pe...

Heated end to Green Bridge comment period

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Point Reyes Light

With just two days left before the public comment period closes on the draft environmental impact report for the Green Bridge project, community members remain largely discontented. Last Thursday, Caltrans experts and project managers appeared at a special meeting hosted by the Point Reyes Station Village Association at the Dance Palace in order to answer questions directly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Reyes Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 18 hr Fair Balanced 17,522
to woman on airporter Jun 20 patty 1
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar '17 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar '17 Where When How 5
News Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08) Oct '16 tooldiuqil 24
National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CalBear 1
find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Phillip Briese 1
See all Point Reyes Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now

Point Reyes Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Reyes Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Point Reyes Stati...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC