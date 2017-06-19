County will look at how to bring Cross Marin Trail to Point Reyes Station
Ever wish that you could make the trek to Point Reyes Station from as far south as the Larkspur ferry landing, without getting into your car? The county parks department recently nabbed $40,000 from supervisors to conduct a feasibility study that will bring it one step closer to making that vision a reality. The original concept was for a 37-mile connector trail, first outlined in a 1975 "Cross Marin and Bicycle Route Master Plan."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.
Add your comments below
Point Reyes Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|to woman on airporter
|Tue
|patty
|1
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|tooldiuqil
|24
|National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CalBear
|1
|find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Phillip Briese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC