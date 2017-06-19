County will look at how to bring Cross Marin Trail to Point Reyes Station

Ever wish that you could make the trek to Point Reyes Station from as far south as the Larkspur ferry landing, without getting into your car? The county parks department recently nabbed $40,000 from supervisors to conduct a feasibility study that will bring it one step closer to making that vision a reality. The original concept was for a 37-mile connector trail, first outlined in a 1975 "Cross Marin and Bicycle Route Master Plan."

