County can impose new rules on daytime parking

An enabling ordinance that allows the Board of Supervisors to place limitations on oversized vehicles parked on county-maintained roads was amended this week to allow rules that curb daytime parking in addition to overnight parking. After July 20, the board can apply a rule that prevents the daytime parking of oversized vehicles; another rule would prohibit parking commercial vehicles longer than 22 feet at any time.

