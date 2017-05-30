9 Great California Beaches for a Relaxing Day on the Coast

Limantour is an out-of-the-way escape, far enough off the beaten path inside the Point Reyes National Seashore that even on relatively busy days its easy to stake claim to an idyllic square of sand. Once you do, start exploring, north on the spit trail along the estuary where birds abound or south toward the tide pools at Sculptured Beach two miles away.

