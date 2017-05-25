Young Marin musicians wow crowd in second IJ Lobby Lounge Live show
Sir Francis Drake High School's jazz choir performs with the jazz band in the second IJ Lobby Lounge Live show at the Marin Center Showcase Theater in San Rafael on Thursday. Young Marin musicians performed for an enthusiastic full house Thursday night in the second IJ Lobby Lounge Live show at Marin Center's Showcase Theater.
Point Reyes Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar '17
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar '17
|Where When How
|5
|Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|tooldiuqil
|24
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CalBear
|1
|find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Phillip Briese
|1
