Spiritual Ecology: 10 Practices to Reawaken the Sacred in Everyday Life
POINT REYES STATION, Calif. A - Spiritual Ecology: 10 Practices to Reawaken the Sacred in Everyday Life offers a response to the current environmental crisis and the growing awareness of climate change - and the worldwide urgent question of our time: "What can we do?" Faced with this question, Vaughan-Lee answers here with practical and inspiring guidance for connecting to the sacred and responding to the ecological challenges of our age with wisdom, love, and spiritual responsibility.
