Marin history: San Anselmoa s Hub
San Anselmo's Hub, formerly the Junction, has been the principal intersection of Marin County for hundreds of years. During the horse and buggy days of the land-grant era there were blacksmith and carriage-maker shops at the crossroads serving travelers heading east and west on the San Rafael Olema Road and south to Sausalito.
