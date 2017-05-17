Locals register concerns about bridge...

Locals register concerns about bridge project

Residents and business owners who will be affected by the replacement of Point Reyes Station's Green Bridge spoke out at a public meeting last Wednesday night, when Caltrans presented a draft environmental impact report for the project. The over 400-page document, released in late April, details the specifics of the replacement and is subject to a public comment period until June 9. With construction slated to begin in 2019, there will be additional opportunities for input, including after Caltrans selects a final bridge design by the end of the year.

