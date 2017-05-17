Locals register concerns about bridge project

Residents and business owners who will be affected by the replacement of Point Reyes Station's Green Bridge spoke out at a public meeting last Wednesday night, when Caltrans presented a draft environmental impact report for the project. The over 400-page document, released in late April, details the specifics of the replacement and is subject to a public comment period until June 9. With construction slated to begin in 2019, there will be additional opportunities for input, including after Caltrans selects a final bridge design by the end of the year.

