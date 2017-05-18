Coyuchi service will divert cotton fr...

Coyuchi service will divert cotton from landfills

Coyuchi, the Point Reyes Station-based organic bedding company, sells tens of thousands of pounds of organic cotton each year; once used, some of it inevitably winds up in a landfill. But the company has a creative solution: a new subscription service in which customers pay a monthly fee to receive new sheets and towels on an ongoing basis.

