Trending in West Marin: The cypress tree tunnel
Yielding a host of comments and images on social media, the cypress tree tunnel is among the places currently trending in West Marin. The tunnel, which has made a multitude of appearances in car commercials and whizzed by in the recent basketball championships, was first planted around 1929, on property owned by the Radio Corporation of America.
