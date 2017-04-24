Tourism working group convenes under McGuire
A new working group representing seven coastal villages has been established to better communicate the concerns of local residents with county and state agencies, namely in regards to tourism, traffic and waste management. "Ever since I moved here in 2010, I've wondered why the villages haven't had a council," Bob Johnston, the representative for Inverness, said.
