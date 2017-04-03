Mediation board offers bilingual workshops on active listening
Following a pair of private and successful workshops on active listening, the Community Mediation Board of West Marin has announced two bilingual workshops designed to improve listening skills. The classes, scheduled for April 20 and 26 in Point Reyes Station, will be open and free to the community.
