Kids get taste of philanthropy through West Marin Fund

Thursday Apr 13

A project called Giving Through Youth, which teaches hands-on philanthropy to West Marin students, has reached its third year. Funded by Point Reyes Station residents Richard Kirschman and Doris Ober and orchestrated by the West Marin Fund, the program is now offered at Nicasio, Bolinas-Stinson and West Marin elementary schools.

