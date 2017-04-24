Green Bridge environmental review revealed
Caltrans has released a draft environmental impact report for the proposed replacement of the Green Bridge, two years after it announced the project to the public. The over 400-page document describes impacts on a range of issues facing the replacement of Point Reyes Station's historic crossing over Papermill Creek, including land use, the community, parks, views, noise, water quality and more.
