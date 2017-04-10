Electric charging stations depart Point Reyes
Two electric vehicle charging stations were uprooted from their Point Reyes Station location in January due to the cost of maintenance and financial woes. "Basically, we weren't making enough money," Richard Sachen, owner of Sunspeed Enterprises, said.
