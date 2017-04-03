Car chase through Point Reyes ends in...

Car chase through Point Reyes ends in arrest in Olema

A Sonoma County resident wanted on two felony warrants led Marin County Sheriff's officers on a short car chase in Olema last Thursday that ended in his arrest. Jesse Nielson, 25, of Penngrove was arrested on suspicion of evading police with disregard for public safety, driving with a suspended license due to a D.U.I., possession of a controlled substance and other allegations.

