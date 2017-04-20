A Brief History Of How 4:20 Became 4/20, Right Here In The Bay Area
On this, our unofficial national holiday for weed, a St. Patrick's Day for stoners, if you will, I once again the correct history of the term "420" and how April 20 then became the day that thousands of people descend on Hippie Hill to get high. The story begins with a treasure map - weed treasure, of course - and a group of pothead teenagers at San Rafael High School in 1971.
