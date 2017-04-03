600 west Marin acres protected

About 600 acres of western Marin County that connects federally protected National Park Service land on the east shore of Tomales Bay to the coastal ridges north of Point Reyes Station has been protected from development through an easement acquired by the Marin Agricultural Land Trust .

