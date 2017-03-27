West Marin Service Center programs co...

West Marin Service Center programs continue during construction

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The county health department's West Marin Service Center will move its staff into temporary digs in April while a $2.5 million renovation of its downtown Point Reyes Station hub gets underway. Services such as the Public Assistance Eligibility and Women, Infants and Children programs will be offered temporarily at the Point Reyes Public Safety Building at 101 Fourth St. beginning April 3. A nearby rented office at 65 Third St., Suite 27, will begin offering social services, public health and behavioral health services as of April 24. The temporary move will allow the West Marin community to receive continued service with no disruption, said Kari Beuerman, social services director of the county Department of Health and Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

