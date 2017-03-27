West Marin Service Center programs continue during construction
The county health department's West Marin Service Center will move its staff into temporary digs in April while a $2.5 million renovation of its downtown Point Reyes Station hub gets underway. Services such as the Public Assistance Eligibility and Women, Infants and Children programs will be offered temporarily at the Point Reyes Public Safety Building at 101 Fourth St. beginning April 3. A nearby rented office at 65 Third St., Suite 27, will begin offering social services, public health and behavioral health services as of April 24. The temporary move will allow the West Marin community to receive continued service with no disruption, said Kari Beuerman, social services director of the county Department of Health and Human Services.
Point Reyes Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|David Tomes don't Trump on me.
|Mar 7
|natureboy
|1
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Mar 5
|Where When How
|5
|Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|tooldiuqil
|24
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CalBear
|1
|find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Phillip Briese
|1
