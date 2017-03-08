Sacred Heart Sweets, May Velloza's Raw Apple Cake
Dice apples. Break eggs over apples; mix with spatula. Add sugar, nuts and oil. Whisk, then sift, flour, salt, baking soda and cinnamon, then add to apple mixture.
