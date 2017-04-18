Residents ask for help coping at Walnut Place
Renovations to Point Reyes Station's senior living facility have been underway since late January, and the building's 24 inhabitants have been subject to a cacophony of construction activities ever since. A tenants' association that formed last summer has asked the building's owner, EAH Housing, for a host of remedies.
