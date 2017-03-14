Point Reyes remains are those of missing woman

Sheriff's officials in Sonoma County confirmed Tuesday that human remains found last month near Point Reyes Station belong to a 63-year-old Penngrove woman who went missing in 2014. Annie Bailly was reported missing by her husband on Dec. 7, 2014 after she allegedly left her keys and purse at her Sonoma County home, according to the sheriff's office.

