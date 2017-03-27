Organic, homegrown roots reggae from West Marina s Red Lions

This week: “Red Lions Dub,” Burton Eubank and Jeremy Gray, independent redlionreggae.com, CD Baby, $15 CD, $9.99 download Participate: If you or your band are from Marin with an album or EP to be reviewed, send a CD and contact info to Press Play, 4000 Civic Center Drive, Suite 301, San Rafael 94903 With their debut album, “Red Lions Dub,” Burton Eubank and Jeremy Gray have established themselves as purveyors of what they call “organic, homegrown, Northern Cali roots reggae.” The two West Marin musicians - Eubank on bass and Gray on drums, silver flute and keyboards - teamed with other top Bay Area musicians on 11 original instrumentals, including an ode to the Miwoks, “the people who came before,” and “Tropical Meditation,” an ethereal track punctuated by bird calls and natural sounds that Gray recorded in the jungles ... (more)

