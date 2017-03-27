Marin storm brings high winds, lots of rain

High winds and lots of rain ripped through Marin on Friday and the county is in for more spring showers Sunday. The low-pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska brought gusts up to 43 mph in Point Reyes Station, 40 mph on Mount Tamalpais with similar gales of wind blasting through Woodacre, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.