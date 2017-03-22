ESL classes quadruple thanks to school and library collaboration
English as a Second Language classes are set to quadruple in West Marin thanks to a joint effort between Shoreline Unified School District and the Marin County Free Library, which together roped in $26,000 from state adult education funds to hire five new teachers and increase the number of classes. Beginning this week in Point Reyes Station, six free morning and night classes are now offered at the Dance Palace Community Center from Monday through Thursday, with concurrent free child care.
