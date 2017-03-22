County parks, businesses reviewing co...

County parks, businesses reviewing compliance of bathroom signs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Point Reyes Light

A new state law banning gender signs on single-use toilets went into effect on March 1, and the county parks department is reviewing its toilets while business owners are largely unaware of the law. The law requires all single-use toilets-defined as a bathroom with no more than one toilet and one urinal with a locking mechanism controlled by the user-in any business, public place or state and local government agency to now be identified by signage as all-gender facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Reyes Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 11 hr Jim_Bakker 17,469
David Tomes don't Trump on me. Mar 7 natureboy 1
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Mar 5 Where When How 5
News Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08) Oct '16 tooldiuqil 24
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CalBear 1
find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Phillip Briese 1
See all Point Reyes Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now

Point Reyes Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Reyes Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Point Reyes Stati...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,745,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC