County parks, businesses reviewing compliance of bathroom signs

A new state law banning gender signs on single-use toilets went into effect on March 1, and the county parks department is reviewing its toilets while business owners are largely unaware of the law. The law requires all single-use toilets-defined as a bathroom with no more than one toilet and one urinal with a locking mechanism controlled by the user-in any business, public place or state and local government agency to now be identified by signage as all-gender facilities.

