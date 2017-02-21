The gardens around us
It is a great satisfaction to me to review and recommend Julie Monson's new book, "Gardening on California's Coast." A former president of the Inverness Garden Club, a Master Gardener and a longtime columnist, Julie has befriended and mentored many gardeners like me who have appreciated her focus on our Mediterranean climate, her close attention to the particular needs of our coastal gardens, her scrupulous research and her lucid writing style.
