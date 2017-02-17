Point Reyes woman gets planning commi...

Point Reyes woman gets planning commission seat

An environmental advocate and former land use attorney and coastal commissioner has replaced Inverness resident Wade Holland as the District 4 representative on the planning commission, after Mr. Holland announced his retirement in January. Chris Desser, who for two decades split her time between Marshall and San Francisco before building a full-time home in Point Reyes Station, received the appointment over five other applicants at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors hearing.

