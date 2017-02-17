Point Reyes woman gets planning commission seat
An environmental advocate and former land use attorney and coastal commissioner has replaced Inverness resident Wade Holland as the District 4 representative on the planning commission, after Mr. Holland announced his retirement in January. Chris Desser, who for two decades split her time between Marshall and San Francisco before building a full-time home in Point Reyes Station, received the appointment over five other applicants at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors hearing.
Point Reyes Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|tooldiuqil
|24
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CalBear
|1
|find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Phillip Briese
|1
