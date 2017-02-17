Point Reyes woman gets planning commission seat

An environmental advocate and former land use attorney and coastal commissioner has replaced Inverness resident Wade Holland as the District 4 representative on the planning commission, after Mr. Holland announced his retirement in January. Chris Desser, who for two decades split her time between Marshall and San Francisco before building a full-time home in Point Reyes Station, received the appointment over five other applicants at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors hearing.

