Mostly Natives Nursery, remade for Point Reyes

The owners of Mostly Natives Nursery in Tomales have sold the business to Darlene Johnson, an Oakland native with ties to West Marin who will re-open next weekend in Point Reyes Station. Ms. Johnson, who worked at the nursery for the last few years, is rebuilding the business as a community nexus for horticulture lovers in a 4,000-square-foot outdoor-indoor space next to Point Reyes Compost.

