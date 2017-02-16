Mostly Natives Nursery, remade for Po...

Mostly Natives Nursery, remade for Point Reyes

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Point Reyes Light

The owners of Mostly Natives Nursery in Tomales have sold the business to Darlene Johnson, an Oakland native with ties to West Marin who will re-open next weekend in Point Reyes Station. Ms. Johnson, who worked at the nursery for the last few years, is rebuilding the business as a community nexus for horticulture lovers in a 4,000-square-foot outdoor-indoor space next to Point Reyes Compost.

