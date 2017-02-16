Marin storm inflicts widespread flood...

Marin storm inflicts widespread flooding, damage, closures

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Kentfield alone received 6.3 inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Other rainfall totals for the period included 3.6 inches in San Rafael, 2.3 inches in Point Reyes Station, 2.2 in Mill Valley and 1.8 inches in Novato.

