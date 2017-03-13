Light weekend rain, then rare dry wea...

Light weekend rain, then rare dry weather for Marin

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Off-and-on rain is expected through the weekend beginning mid-afternoon Saturday, giving way to a slight chance of showers Monday, said Mark Strudley, a National Weather Service hydrologist. A quarter of an inch could be possible over the three-day period near Mount Tamalpais.

