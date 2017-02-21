IJ Lobby Lounge: West Marin Kids Who Rock live up to their name
Members of the band West Marin Kids Who Rock perform in the studio at Community Media Center of Marin. West Marin Kids Who Rock, a band of eighth-graders from West Marin School in Point Reyes Station, lived up to their name, bringing energy and a cool groove to the IJ Lobby Lounge in its second season of online video concerts.
Point Reyes Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Feb 10
|Brittle Fingers
|17,462
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|tooldiuqil
|24
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CalBear
|1
|find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Phillip Briese
|1
