Gallery showcases art from late bloom...

Gallery showcases art from late blooming bloomers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Point Reyes Light

Toni Littlejohn was working as a teacher for troubled students in San Francisco when she noticed how making art can calm a person. It was the seed of what became an eight-week mixed-media art workshop that has grown over the last 25 years; now, she offers three sessions of Wild Carrots a year out of her Point Reyes Station studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Reyes Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Feb 10 Brittle Fingers 17,461
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec '16 Lostsibling 4
News Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08) Oct '16 tooldiuqil 24
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CalBear 1
find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Phillip Briese 1
See all Point Reyes Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now

Point Reyes Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Reyes Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Point Reyes Stati...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC